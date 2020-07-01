Judge in Scottish relegation row considering motions to terminate or suspend case | Football News





Hearts launched a legal bid to scrap promotion and relegation in 2010

The judge presiding over Hearts and Partick Thistle’s battle to avoid relegation is considering motions to terminate or suspend the case so it can go to arbitration.

A lawyer representing promoted clubs Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers called for the case to be dumped of the Court of Session whilst the Scottish Professional Football League representative argued it should be “sisted”.

They want Lord Clark to refer the case to an arbitration panel setup by the Scottish Football Association.

However, the petitioners have argued that arbitration could lead to costly delays in settling the case, which began via video link exactly a month prior to the Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to start.

Hearts and Partick Thistle launched a legal bid to scrap promotion and relegation in 2010 after a few attempts at league reconstruction failed to halt them slipping down a division, along with Stranraer, following a vote by clubs on April 15 to curtail the growing season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Garry Borland QC, acting for the promoted trio, argued clubs were “contractually obliged” to conform to SPFL rules and Scottish Football Association articles, and that the row was a “football dispute” which required to be settled by arbitration underneath the latter.

He added that rules stated “members may not take a football dispute to a court of law except with prior approval of the Scottish Football Association board”.

Borland argued it absolutely was feasible for arbitration to happen in time for the growing season kick-off and blamed Hearts and Thistle for timing problems given they had waited two months to launch legal action.

He dismissed claims from the two clubs that they had the right to pursue the problem in the courts, including that the case had not been technically a “football dispute” as mentioned in SFA article 99.

David Thomson QC, representing Hearts and Thistle, claimed attempts in the SFA articles to prevent parties going to court were unlawful and both clubs had done every thing to avoid that by pursuing reconstruction.

He claimed the procedure of establishing an arbitration panel by identifying, nominating and checking the accessibility to panellists would inevitably lead to a delay given there were two 14-day periods associated with the procedure.

“The court can deal with this,” he added. “The alternative is to go down a route which has not commenced yet.”

He claimed it absolutely was “surprising” to hear his opponents argue that the case was best left to football authorities considering that an arbitration panel could be made up of retired sheriffs for instance.

The hearing will continue at 2pm on Thursday.