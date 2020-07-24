Judge in Portland bars federal officers from arresting or using force against journalists and legal observers

Federal Judge Michael H. Simon issued the temporary restraining order Thursday evening ahead of another night of expected protests in the city’s downtown. Videos taken by news crews there have captured harrowing moments — like when the city’s mayor was overcome by tear gas deployed to disperse a crowd on Wednesday — and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security and the US Marshals Service, which command the officers, detailing several examples of identified journalists allegedly being abused by the authorities.

The order, which Simon opened with a series of quotes about the importance of the free press, also says journalists can ignore dispersal orders issued by authorities.

The order could present federal law enforcement with new challenges as it continues to carry out its mission of protecting federal property. For the past two months, rioters have regularly torn down fencing and attempted to break into the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse — where Simon’s chambers are located — in a confrontation that has been seized on by President Donald Trump and spun into a political hot-button issue featured in his reelection messaging.

More than 40 people have been arrested by the federal officers, and at least 26 charged federally, including one man accused of hitting an officer with a sledgehammer and others who allegedly pointed lasers at officers’ eyes, leaving some with potentially permanent vision damage.