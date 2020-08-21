Judge exempts journalists, legal observers from Portland protest dispersal orders By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Protesters challenge with the cops near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland



By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge approved an initial injunction on Thursday versus federal officers, excusing journalists and legal observers from orders to distribute after the officers state riots at Portland demonstrations.

The 61-page order forbade federal officers from taking any “photographic equipment, audio- or video recording equipment, or press passes” from press reporters and legal observers.

An attorney from the U.S. Justice Department had actually argued that journalism does not hold any unique right when cops state an illegal assembly or riot and order crowds to separate.

“If military and law enforcement personnel can engage around the world without attacking journalists, the federal defendants can respect plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights in Portland”, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon stated in the order submitted in the United States District Court for Oregon.

Protests versus bigotry and cops cruelty have actually swept the United States considering that the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American guy, after a white law enforcement officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes.

