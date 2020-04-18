Judge dismisses Twitter lawsuit that sought to reveal government surveillance requests

A federal decide has dominated that Twitter can’t reveal surveillance requests it acquired from the US government, placing an finish to authorized battle that lasted six years, Reuters reported. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote in her order that Twitter’s request to reveal a part of its Draft Transparency Report “would be likely to lead to grave or imminent harm to the national security.”

Twitter sued the Justice Department in 2014, arguing that its free speech rights had been being violated because it was prohibited from revealing the variety of government surveillance requests it receives.

While a number of different firms, together with Google and Facebook, reached an settlement with the US government earlier in 2014 to get away nationwide safety requests in broad numbers, Twitter mentioned that measure was inadequate. “Allowing Twitter, or any other similarly situated company, to only disclose national security requests within an overly broad range seriously undermines the objective of transparency,” Twitter’s policy director Jeremy Kessel wrote on the time.

Twitter didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from The Verge.