Judge denies attempt to stop order requiring release of children in immigration custody

In a Saturday judgment, Judge Dolly Gee appeared to make the upcoming due date moot by stating that United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not have to release children if the 3 methods described in her previous order can’t be satisfied. But Gee likewise highlighted in her order that ICE still has a responsibility to release children in a prompt way.

The 3 methods Gee had actually described consisted of launching households who are in ICE detention together, launching children to a sponsor, or launching households based upon a federal court order.

Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a company that uses legal services to households in detention, decried the relocation as enabling ICE to choose whether to continue keeping children apprehended.

“The bottom line for me is that kids are detained indefinitely and they have no way out unless ICE agrees to do it or families agree to be separated,” Fluharty stated.