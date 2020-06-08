Judge Davit Grigoryan acquitted – Panorama

Judge Davit Grigoryan, who presided within the trial of former President Robert Kocharyan and released him on bail last year has been acquitted, his attorney, George Melikyan informed, adding the judgment was made on June 5 and will be available soon.

To note, Davit Grigoryan faced forgery charges. The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) allowed the criminal prosecution against him. Law-enforcement agencies raided his office early in the day in July last year and confiscated some materials included in a criminal probe in to, what they do say, an ‘official forgery’ involving the judge.

The Prosecutor’s Office later brought charges on three counts included in a criminal probe. According to The Prosecutor’s Office statement, in 2018 Grigoryan, with the help of a trial secretary, attached fake protocols to two court cases assigned to him. Around 50 lawyers then expressed prepared to defend the judge calling the criminal prosecution as “politically motivated.”