Judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Region Boris Bakhshiyan was released from “Vardashen” penitentiary.

The judge continues to insist that his arrest was a direct interference in the judge’s activities.

“I still insist that the judicial act I made is legal and well-founded, I have written what I thought in that judicial act,” Bakhshiyan told reporters.

It should be reminded that the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Davit Arghamanyan, had made a decision to detain Judge Boris Bakhshiyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Region.

Judge Boris Bakhshiyan is accused of apparently illegally detaining a person, which caused severe repercussions.

The judge does not accept the accusation leveled against him. He stated that the whole process against him was exclusively an interference with his exercise of his powers as a judge.

It should be reminded that on January 31, the RA Prosecutor General submitted two motions to the Supreme Judicial Council: to give consent to initiate criminal prosecution against Judge Boris Bakhshiyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Region, to grant deprivation of liberty to a judge.

The Board unanimously decided to grant the two motions.

On January 26, by the decision of Boris Bakhshiyan, the commander of the “Sisakan” detachment Ashot Minasyan was released.

Boris Bakhshiyan is also investigating the criminal cases of Kajaran Mayor Manvel Paramazyan, Goris Deputy Mayors Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan.