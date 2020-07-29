Judge blocks administration from implementing ‘public charge’ rule during pandemic

The rule makes it harder for immigrants to acquire legal status if they utilize public advantages such as Medicaid, food stamps and real estate coupons. It instantly satisfied pushback, and was consequently obstructed by courts, following its release.

Judge George Daniels on Wednesday stated the getting worse coronavirus pandemic offered more seriousness.

“What were previously theoretical harms have proven to be true. We no longer need to imagine the worst-case scenario; we are experiencing its dramatic effects in real time,” Daniels stated.