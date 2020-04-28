Judge Blocks 30-day Extension of Illinois Coronavirus Restrictions

On Monday afternoon, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent executive order of a month-long extension of the coronavirus restrictions was blocked by a southern Illinois judge.

According to reports from CBS Chicago, the restraining order was issued on the request of a Republican state legislator, Darren Bailey, who claimed that the governor interfered with his jurisdiction.

Pritzker says he is determined to appeal the ruling.

WCIA-TV, affiliated to CBS, reported that Michael McHaney, a Circuit Court Judge of Clay County, issued the restraining order. No doubt the judge’s verdict will help Bailey escape the strict coronavirus restrictions, but it will also allow other citizens to be a part of the lawsuit or file a personal case.

Pritzker Vouches For Strict Coronavirus Restrictions

Pritzker remarked that the ruling will be appealed by the District Attorney’s office.

Promising to fight the legal battle till the end, Pritzker said that the ruling has put the people of Illinois at risk. The governor further said that he hoped the matter will resolve soon and focus will be back on saving people’s lives.

Hitting out at Bailey, Pritzker accused him of putting the lives of people in danger.

Soon after the ruling, Pritzker said that the attempt of Republican Darren Bailey to defy public health guidelines by approaching the court is an insult to the ones who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. He further asserted that Bailey’s carelessness has put millions of lives at risk.

The governor further said that his strong coronavirus restrictions have helped in preventing the further spread of disease and stopped the virus from claiming many more lives.

Pritzker further said that the people will remember those who keep politics away and unite to combat the ongoing pandemic. The governor added, people will also keep in mind those who reject science for personal gain.

Source