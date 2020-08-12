Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves By Reuters





Aaron Judge struck his significant league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit struck a three-run homer and the New York Yankees tape-recorded a 9-6 success over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to stay unbeaten in your home.

Starting a stretch where they will not leave New York up untilAug 25, the Yankees enhanced to 5-0 at YankeeStadium It is the 5th time given that 1989 the Yankees opened 5-0 in your home or much better.

The Yankees held a 6-0 lead when Judge hammered a 2-1 fastball off Bryse Wilson over the right-center field fence. The 432- foot blast skyrocketed over New York’s bullpen mound and struck off an ad in the back of the bullpen.

Judge got in connected with Fernando TatisJr for the big league lead, and it was his 5th homer at YankeeStadium The homer made Judge the very first gamer to reach 20 RBIs in the shortened season.

Voit started New York’s newest house win 4 batters in. After Aaron Hicks bunted versus an infield shift and reached on a tossing mistake by Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint (0-1), Voit hammered a 1-1 slider into the left-field seats for his 5th homer.

Mike Ford struck a two-run double that reviewed ideal fielder Marcell Ozuna’s head in the 4th and included an RBI double in the seventh.

New York’s Jordan Montgomery (2-1) permitted …