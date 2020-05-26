Judge Anna Danibekyan will be among ‘those responsible for any health risks’, says Kocharyan’s lawyer – Panorama

“We are experiencing an extraordinary situation when we are recording a daily three-digit increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Whereas, at least 30 people attended the court hearing. In this case, the judge, Mrs. Anna Danibekyan, is the one bearing responsibility,” Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Vardevanyan instructed reporters after a court docket listening to within the ex-president’s case on Tuesday.

He careworn that taking all this under consideration, they’d petitioned the court docket to launch the previous president from custody pending the result of his trial.

Former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan’s lawyer Karen Mezhlumyan, whose partner, lawyer Inessa Petrosyan has examined optimistic for Covid-19, was current on the earlier listening to within the case.

“Let me make it clear that Anna Danibekyan will be among those responsible for any health risks stemming from the arrest,” the lawyer mentioned.