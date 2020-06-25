Judge Andrew Napolitano: Statues protests – don’t erase history, but admit that good men did very bad things

Some of this is decent and civilized. Some of it’s misguided and violent. All of it’s unnecessary.

When a statue is erected to a historical figure, it’s a statement concerning the balance of the person’s life worth. It isn’t a claim of perfection.

The father of our country owned more than 100 slaves. When the capital of the U.S. was in Philadelphia, at a time when all slaves were deemed by Pennsylvania law to be freed after 6 months of their entry into the state, George and Martha Washington – that he, the president of the United States at the time – rotated their slaves in to and out from the state, so that none would be eligible for freedom.

The same man who wrote in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal” also fathered numerous young ones with one of his true 600 slaves. Do you believe Sally Hemings was absolve to reject a years-long sexual union with Thomas Jefferson, the man who owned her?

And the author of the Constitution, who owned at least 100 slaves, defended his exploitation of them in to his presidency. The same James Madison – who artfully and articulately defended natural rights for white people – hardly considered blacks to stay the same category.

Should we really forget Washington, Jefferson and Madison?

We attended a long way considering that the attitudes and the eras that permitted probably the most grotesque exploitation of human beings by others, the most abominable legal institution inside our history, and the most hypocritical suppression of human worth in the annals of the Western world – slavery in America.

Though it legally ended with the adoption of the 13th Amendment in 1868, slavery has received an afterlife almost as hateful because the institution it self.

The afterlife has consisted of laws, customs and attitudes meant to repress the lives and liberties of African-Americans.

We need to be reminded from time to time of our horrible past so that we could labor mightily to avoid repeating it.

These repressions included Jim Crow laws, lynchings, official and forced segregation, denials of constitutionally guaranteed liberties on the basis of pores and skin, the Ku Klux Klan and, in the post-World War II era, and the generally speaking accepted attitudes on the part of white police officers and the politicians who fund them that brutalizing blacks was somehow acceptable as well as lawful.

What may be the common thread in slavery’s afterlife? The use of government for hateful purposes.

In my heart, I’ve cheered on the peaceful, courageous Black Lives Matter folks since they’re quintessentially exercising constitutionally protected rights to expose government hatred and wrongdoing.

Cops can only just use life-threatening force if they reasonably believe that it is being used to them or another individual. Even then, it can only be used proportionately to save a human life. When it’s used for any purpose, it’s criminal, and cops who use it without legal justification should be prosecuted and sued personally, aside from their uniforms.

The police brutality directed against blacks in America today is the natural progression and extension of the government hypocrisy that created and protected slavery. We need to reverse that progression.

But we cannot reverse the memory of it.

We need to be reminded from time to time of our horrible past so that we could labor mightily to avoid repeating it. Does this mean changing the names of federal institutions? Does it mean tearing down statues of the long-dead because we finally realized that there was more evil than good in certain of them?

Or does it mean tastefully confining these statues and portraits to museums and academic institutions where those once thought to be great can be exposed – warts and all – for fair-minded Americans to judge them?

I understand the impulses to knock this business off their pedestals. But doing so runs the chance of rewriting history and acting as if they never existed. We also run the risk of demanding such human perfection as a precondition to erecting an instrument of memory that only Jesus Christ can meet the standard.

Once we start pulling down statues – whether of Robert E. Lee or Christopher Columbus or Theodore Roosevelt – there will be no end.

Anyone who owns private property is free to display on that property any opinion about any historical figure in virtually any form. The problems arise when government does this.

The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that government it self has the freedom of speech. I disagree. People have the freedom of speech because we’re born with it as well as other natural rights.

Government is not an all natural creature; it’s an artificial creation. When the government acts as if it has the freedom of speech, whose speech is it exercising? The power structure of these who get a handle on it.

Don’t just take my tax dollars to advance your speech.

Yet, pretending that these figures never existed, or eradicating the memory of the good they performed, will carry on the march toward a false sense of place – one that isn’t based on the thing that was, but on which the folks in power wish had been. That is a self-delusion that escapes reality.

We must are now living in the real world where bad men did good things and good men did bad things – and intelligent people recognize this.

You can escape reality. But you cannot escape the consequences of escaping reality. Those consequences will be the inevitable repetition of a past we should always remember.

