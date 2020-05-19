Judge allows fraud suit against Trump, family and company to proceed

The lawsuit additionally accuses the Trumps of getting profited off the poor and susceptible, as individuals trying “to enrich themselves by systematically defrauding economically marginalized people looking to invest in their educations, start their own small business, and pursue the American dream.”

“Weighing the two ‘most critical’ factors — likelihood of success on the merits and irreparable harm — against each other, any prejudice that Defendants and ACN may suffer from proceeding with the litigation during the pendency of the appeal does not outweigh the strong likelihood that Defendants and ACN will not succeed on appeal,” US District Court Judge Lorna Schofield wrote in her opinion.

A lawyer for the Trumps did not instantly reply to a request for remark.