Jude Law Is Expecting Baby No. 6 With Wife Phillipa Coan

An early Father’s Day present!

It seems to be like Jude Law is already celebrating the upcoming vacation with some candy and particular information: his spouse Phillipa Coan is pregnant! The couple, who lately loved their first wedding anniversary, are increasing their household.

Making this being pregnant information much more thrilling? This shall be Coan’s first child! The actor, alternatively, is already the proud father to 5 kids from earlier relationships.

He shares three children—Rafferty Law (23), Iris Law (19), Rudy Law (17)—along with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost. He additionally has a daughter with ex Samantha Burke: Sophia Law (10). And shares a daughter with ex Catherine Harding: Ada Law (5).

In a photograph captured of Jude and Phillipa out in London collectively on Sunday, you may see that her child bump is peeking by her outfit. Law’s rep has not responded to a request for remark.

2020 Celebrity Babies

Earlier this 12 months, the 47-year-old star revealed that he’d “absolutely” like to have a baby along with his spouse. In an interview with The Telegraph in January, he did not maintain again on how a lot he’d get pleasure from being a father to a sixth baby.

“I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence,” Law stated of his romance with Coan.

“And that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun,” he shared. “I love it, so absolutely, why not [have another]? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with. So the idea of having more children would be just wonderful.”

Along with celebrating the being pregnant information, the newlyweds lately rang of their first wedding ceremony anniversary on May 1. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that included shut family and friends members.

For the big day, Coan donned a brief, ruched cream costume that she styled blush pink heels and a white fascinator. The Talented Mr. Ripley alum opted for a glossy black tuxedo that paired with an identical fedora hat.

They had been courting for 4 years earlier than deciding to take their relationship to the subsequent degree. And now, they will quickly be a household of six!