Jude Bellingham travels for Borussia Dortmund medical ahead of transfer from Birmingham | Football News

Blues midfielder poised to become most expensive 17-year-old in world football at £26m
Last Updated: 16/07/20 12:12pm
Jude Bellingham has travelled to Germany for a medical at Borussia Dortmund ahead of his proposed transfer there from Birmingham City.
Although Bellingham had not signed a professional contract with the Blues, it is understood they will receive a transfer fee in excess of the £26m.
The Bundesliga club has courted the midfielder, who turned 17 in June, for more than two years, amid stiff competition from most of Europe’s top teams, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and most notably Manchester United.
It is understood, the England U17 skipper has chosen Dortmund due to the club’s long history of developing young talent and their policy of giving them the chance to play in the Bundesliga.
More to follow…