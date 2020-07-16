Jude Bellingham travels for Borussia Dortmund medical ahead of transfer from Birmingham | Football News





Jude Bellingham had been of interest to some of Europe’s best including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea

Jude Bellingham has travelled to Germany for a medical at Borussia Dortmund ahead of his proposed transfer there from Birmingham City.

Although Bellingham had not signed a professional contract with the Blues, it is understood they will receive a transfer fee in excess of the £26m.

The Bundesliga club has courted the midfielder, who turned 17 in June, for more than two years, amid stiff competition from most of Europe’s top teams, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and most notably Manchester United.

It is understood, the England U17 skipper has chosen Dortmund due to the club’s long history of developing young talent and their policy of giving them the chance to play in the Bundesliga.

