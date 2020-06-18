Jude Bellingham: Manchester United target focused on Birmingham, says Pep Clotet | Football News





Jude Bellingham is just a target for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United

Birmingham City’s in-demand midfielder Jude Bellingham is focused ahead of the Championship restart, says head coach Pep Clotet, as speculation intensifies over his future.

Bellingham, 16, is amongst the hottest prospects in Europe and has been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Reports in Germany claim Dortmund have reached an agreement in principle for the teenager, but United are considered holding out hope they are able to still strike a deal for Bellingham.

Clotet, who’s leaving Birmingham at the end of the season, was unable to offer an update on Bellingham’s future but was full of praise for the 16-year-old’s maturity.

“I will not be able to tell you much because it is something that concerns the club and Jude Bellingham,” said Clotet, ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom. “I never wished to get details from them.

“I think Jude did a fantastic job during these months leading up to this example we have now. He looks a stronger player in my opinion, that he looks very focused.

“There has to be described as a simple decision between the club and Jude and whatever other clubs are involved, in the event that Jude leaves.

“But that is up to them and I cannot add anymore.”

Bellingham visited United’s Carrington training base along with his parents in March. They were given a tour and introduced to Sir Alex Ferguson.

The England U17 international is unable to sign a professional contract until he or she turns 17 on June 29.

He emerged Blues’ littlest ever participant when he manufactured his first appearance in August 2019, age 16 a number of 38 times.