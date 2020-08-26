Jude Bellingham: England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd selects Borussia Dortmund midfielder | Football News





Jude Bellingham signed up with Borussia Dortmund for ₤ 25m this summer season

Jude Bellingham has actually been contacted to the England U21 team for next month’s European Championship qualifiers versus Kosovo and Austria.

The midfielder ended up being the world’s most costly 17-year-old when he signed up with Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City for ₤ 25m this summer season.

The call-up sees the teen dive 4 age, with his experience of global football up until now including the U15s, U16s and most just recently, U17s.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva (right) has actually been contacted for the very first time

England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has actually likewise picked Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva for the very first time, while Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is back with the team having actually been included with the senior set-up in the last global …