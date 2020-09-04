Jude Bellingham: Aidy Boothroyd backs teenager to thrive with England U21s | Football News





Aidy Boothroyd believes Jude Bellingham will be a success with England U21s

Jude Bellingham could become England U21s’ youngest-ever player this week, but head coach Aidy Boothroyd has no problem with throwing the 17-year-old in at the deep end.

If Bellingham features in the European U21 Championship qualifiers in the Kosovan capital of Pristina on Friday night, or against Austria in Ried im Innkreis next Tuesday, he will eclipse Theo Walcott’s record by more than three months.

Bellingham has already made a splash after shining for Birmingham last season, prompting Borussia Dortmund to spend £26m to bring the midfielder to the Bundesliga in July.

Having handed Bellingham his first Under-21s call-up, Boothroyd has…