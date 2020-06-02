Judd Trump makes winning start to Championship League snooker tournament | Snooker News





Judd Trump was again to the fore within the Championship League

World No 1 Judd Trump lent a well-recognized feeling to snooker’s massive return on Monday, breezing to a group-stage victory on day one of many Championship League.

Trump claimed his sixth rating title of the season on the Gibraltar Open on March 15, the final occasion earlier than the coronavirus shutdown, and was again to the fore as the game resumed 78 days later.

It was hardly enterprise as ordinary – with the venue’s seats understandably empty, Trump’s ‘lockdown hair’ unusually unruly and the disinfecting routine between matches essentially thorough – however the outcomes had been as anticipated.

Tournament organisers reported all the earlier day’s Covid-19 assessments had come again damaging and the highest seed started with a 3-Zero win over David Grace, an understandably scrappy encounter given the shortage of match follow, however one during which Trump by no means appeared like dropping management.

A 3-1 win in his second match of the night, towards Elliot Slessor, got here with assistance from snookers and a decisive black within the last body to depart Trump sitting fairly on the head of Group Two.

Slessor wanted a clear sweep of his personal towards Grace to put any sort of stress on Trump’s last go to towards Daniel Wells. Slessor began with a superb break of 106, one of the best of the night time, however a 3-1 win was not fairly sufficient.

Trump accomplished a most haul of 9 factors with a 3-1 win over Daniel Wells to shut the primary night time of motion after greater than eight hours.

World No 11 David Gilbert can be into the final 16 after topping Group 13 with seven factors.

Gilbert topped and tailed the day with 3-Zero wins, over Jackson Page and Stuart Carrington however had to accept a 2-2 draw with Zak Jones after a break of 83 sealed the ultimate body within the latter’s favour.

