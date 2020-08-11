Judd Trump faces battle to remain world champion as Kyren Wilson takes control | Snooker News





Defending champion Judd Trump trails Kyren Wilson 10-6

Defending champion Judd Trump must come from behind to keep alive hopes of retaining his Crucible crown, while five-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan also has plenty of work to do.

World No 1 Trump, chasing a seventh ranking title of a remarkable season, is just three frames from elimination after falling 10-6 behind in his best-of-25 quarter-final tie with Kyren Wilson.

O’Sullivan had earlier slipped to a 6-2 deficit against fellow veteran Mark Williams following the opening session of their heavyweight clash in Sheffield.