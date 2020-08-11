Judd Trump faces battle to remain world champion as Kyren Wilson takes control | Snooker News

Five-time champion Ronnie Sullivan is also behind in his quarter-final match at the Crucible

Defending champion Judd Trump trails Kyren Wilson 10-6

Defending champion Judd Trump must come from behind to keep alive hopes of retaining his Crucible crown, while five-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan also has plenty of work to do.

World No 1 Trump, chasing a seventh ranking title of a remarkable season, is just three frames from elimination after falling 10-6 behind in his best-of-25 quarter-final tie with Kyren Wilson.

O’Sullivan had earlier slipped to a 6-2 deficit against fellow veteran Mark Williams following the opening session of their heavyweight clash in Sheffield.

Ronnie O'Sullivan must come from behind if he is to defeat 2018 world champion Mark Williams

Ronnie…

