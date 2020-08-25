Judas Priest singer Rob Halford recalls subliminal message lawsuit on its anniversary: ‘We were just stunned’

“It was crazy for us because we were a British metal band being taken to trial in a country that we loved so dearly over an incident that we thought was preposterous,” frontman Rob Halford informed Yahoo Entertainment on Monday.

“And we had to go through the motions of this month-long trial,” he continued. “It was absolutely ridiculous. It really was. We love our fans. We would never put anything in our music with the intent of harming them.”

The album in concern was 1978’s “Stained Class,” which was launched just prior to the group broke out globally with 1980’s“British Steel.”

But on Dec 23, 1985, after consistently listening to “Stained Class,” Sparks, Nev., locals James Vance, 20, and Raymond Belknap, 18, got a 12-gauge, sawed-off shotgun to perform a suicide pact. The 2 got in the neighboring yard of the Community First Church of God, where Belknap shot himself and passed away quickly. Vance, who ended up being significantly facially disfigured from the …