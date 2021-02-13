Judas And The Black Messiah is perhaps the first central drama film about the Black Panther Party that focuses its storytelling on their leader Fred Hampton. There have been many documentaries on the topic for a while now, all of them depicting the struggles and violence. But this is the first of its kind. If anything, it points out the lack of courage in Hollywood or just only the American Film Industry to portray reassuring tales of the racial injustice that tarnishes its history.

Of course, other films of racial justice have lingered its corners. But for the reasons mentioned above alone, Judas And The Black Messiah is a cinematic benchmark for the Hollywood film industry. The film is directed by Shaka King. The screenplay was written by Will Berson and the director as well. But the cherry-on-the-top is a powerful rendition of the characters by an incredible cast, with Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) in the lead and the smart filming. The direction is merely impactful. The film chronicles the final years or so of the leader of the movement, Fred Hampton, in a captivating way, even showing his death in a police raid in Illinois.

Judas And The Black Messiah’s Plot

Judas And The Black Messiah brings in a captivating look at the leader’s life and chronicles. The director of the FBI in the film, J. Edgar. Hoover sites the leader as a dangerous threat calling him a potential black messiah. He then suspects the leader to incite violence, but also for empowering several other left-wing political and social groups. The organization then plans to get Hampton by sending in a crook in the name of William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield). His motto is set to infiltrate the party of Black Panthers and bring it to their knees.

Judas And The Black Messiah play for over two hours as a thriller. The director also opened up about the film regarding Black Panthers having some offsets getting a green light from a Hollywood studio.