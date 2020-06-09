Juan Williams says Dems want police reform, not to ‘do away’ with police officers

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

“The officer involved with the George Floyd case [Derek Chauvin] had many, many complaints against him for use of excessive force,” Williams stated. “Yet he remained on the police force in good standing and able to carry out what became, you know, in my opinion, an assault on a human being. And it was a deadly assault. So how can that be? What does that tell us? It tells us there’s something wrong in the system as it exists.”

The invoice would decrease the bar for officers to face prison prosecution by permitting expenses in circumstances of reckless misconduct in addition to intentional misconduct. It additionally seeks to incentivize impartial investigations on the state and native degree and permit extra “pattern and practice” investigations by state attorneys normal and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The laws is one in all a number of coverage responses to Floyd’s demise, which has prompted mass protests across the nation. Some have referred to as on governments to “defund” the police and reinvest the cash into serving to the black neighborhood.

Williams additionally singled out what he referred to as the “intense” use of army gear by regulation enforcement as a hurdle to enhancing relations between regulation enforcement and their communities.

“I don’t think anybody believes that you should not have police,” he stated, “but there was a huge surge in this kind of discussion after the police were given lots of used military equipment after the withdrawal from Afghanistan began a few years ago. And if you will recall, things like high caliber weaponry … and the tanks and the trucks suddenly ended up in the police department and appeared in Ferguson, Missouri [in 2014] …”

“I think,” Williams added, “that there is been a surge of ‘Why do we’ve got such intense military-looking gear on the streets of America, getting used towards Americans?’ And now it has actually resurged within the aftermath of what occurred in Minneapolis.

“But again,” he said, “I just want to emphasize, there’s a difference between thinking that defund the police means do away with the police versus reform — not just reform — the police, but put money into social workers, mental health people.”

