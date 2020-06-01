Juan Williams: Protests are a build up of coronavirus tensions and ‘incredible wave’ of abuse by police

“I assume which you could’t ignore what the nation has been going by with the virus, so many individuals have been pent up, advised to shelter in place.

“Secondly,” Williams continued, the financial toll that the coronavirus pandemic has taken on “the poor working-class people in this country and lots of young people…” has been profound, and the protests signify their “frustration,” he defined.

“And then finally, the incredible wave of abuse by the police,” Williams mentioned.

Once-peaceful protests over the demise of George Floyd devolved into chaos through the weekend, leading to a number of deaths, dozens of accidents and the destruction of buildings and companies.

Williams mentioned the response is a build-up of a number of components, primarily the generations-old racial injustice plaguing the nation particularly with regard to the police.

“I think lots of people think it just seems like this is a system that has yet to deal with black people as citizens, not just those to be feared more than others,” he defined, “and so there’s lots of anger and frustration over the fact that this has been going on for generations.”