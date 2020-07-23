Juan Soto: Washington Nationals star tests positive for Covid-19 hours before home opener

Soto was tested on Tuesday and the results came back on Thursday morning. Tests for other players came back negative.

The news comes just hours before the game is due to take place, where Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

MLB has not announced any postponement or cancellation for tonight’s game, despite fans and sports journalists alike wondering on social media if the game should still go on.

Soto was an important part of the Nationals’ lineup last year, hitting 110 RBIs and 34 home runs while scoring 110 runs.