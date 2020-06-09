Juan Manuel Lillo: Man City appoint Pep Guardiola’s new assistant | Football News





Juan Manuel Lillo joins Pep Guardiola’s backroom team

Juan Manuel Lillo has been appointed as Pep Guardiola’s new assistant coach at Manchester City, replacing Mikel Arteta.

The former Real Sociedad, Vissel Kobe and Real Oviedo manager finds City after leading Qingdao Huanghai to be able to promotion for the Chinese Super League.

Lillo, 54, coached Guardiola at typically the end of the City manager’s playing profession when the couple were in Mexican aspect Dorados.

“My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team,” stated Lillo.

“Manchester City have liked much success more than recent periods and enjoyed a brand of lovely football we now have come to assume from this membership and its office manager.

“It’s a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club’s success going forwards.”

City movie director of soccer Txiki Begiristain added: “His vast knowledge working around three regions and with probably the most famous titles in world soccer will be an excellent asset to be able to Pep and his guys.

“We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football.”