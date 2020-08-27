Juan Manuel Correa aiming to make Formula 2 comeback in 2021

Correa sustained severe injuries to his lungs and right leg in the multi-car accident at the start of last year’s F2 feature race which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

Correa spent two weeks in a coma after the accident while he recovered from his respiratory injuries, but was able to then return home to the United States, where he has since focused on rehabilitation for his right leg.

Speaking in an interview on F2’s Instagram channel, Correa said that his recovery had been going “quite well”, and that he was now hopeful of making a return to the series next year.

“I’ve been recovering really quickly, pushing a lot with that racer mindset, always doing more than necessary, but it’s worked out well,” Correa said.

“I’m actually looking for a comeback next year, so earlier than we thought initially, but it’s looking good.

“I have still quite a few surgeries left to go, but the whole metal [frame] around my leg should be gone by the end of this year, which means I can jump in a car, maybe as early as December.”

Correa will return to Belgium this weekend as a guest of F2 to mark one year since the accident, and hoped the visit would provide some closure.

“I felt there was a way for me to kind of close the chapter, but more importantly to pay my tribute to Anthoine,”…