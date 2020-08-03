Juan Carlos: Spain’s former king to leave the country amidst scrutiny of alleged financial dealings

In a letter to his kid, King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos, composed that he was making the choice “in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events of my private life are generating.”

Spanish and global media have actually reported on the alleged financial dealings of the former King, now 82, even prior to he relinquished in 2014, and on the efforts of his kid to range himself from his daddy.

“A year ago, I expressed my will and desire to stop performing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction to perform the best service to the Spanish people, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” Juan Carlos included.

“A decision I make with sadness, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown,” the letter, released by the royal family, continued.