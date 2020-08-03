Juan Carlos: Spain’s former king has left country amid scrutiny of alleged financial dealings

In a letter to his son , King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos composed that he decided to leave “in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events of my private life are generating.”

A Royal Household representative informed CNN after publication of the letter on Monday that the former king “has left already,” however decreased to expose where he has gone.

Earlier, his legal representative Javier Sanchez-Junco informed CNN that Juan Carlos’ vacate of Spain impended, insisting he didn’t understand where the former King was headed.

Spanish and worldwide media have actually reported on the alleged financial dealings of the former King, now 82, even prior to he relinquished in 2014, and on the efforts of his child to distance himself from his daddy.

King Felipe revealed ” heartfelt respect and gratitude” for his daddy’s choice to leave the country, according to a news release from the RoyalHousehold . “The King wishes to emphasize the historical importance that his father’s reign represents, his legacy and his political and institutional work for Spain and democracy; and at the same time he wants to reaffirm the principles and values ​​on which it (Spain’s democracy) is based,” journalism release stated. In the letter revealing his departure, Juan Carlos composed: “A year back, I revealed my will and desire to stop carrying out institutional activities. Now, directed by the conviction to carry out the very best service to the Spanish individuals, their organizations and you as King, I am interacting my …

Read The Full Article