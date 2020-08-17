Juan Carlos: Spain’s former king confirmed to be in UAE



Juan Carlos is under examination in Spain, along with in Switzerland





Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has actually been living in the United Arab Emirates considering that 3 August, the Spanish royal palace has confirmed, putting an end to speculation over his location.

On 3 August the ex-king made the shock statement that he was leaving Spain amidst a corruption examination.

The 82-year-old taken a trip to the UAE on 3 August “and he remains there”, a representative stated, offering say goodbye to information.

The ex-king’s financial resources are under examination in a significant corruption probe.

He rejects any misbehavior and has actually stated he is offered if district attorneys require to interview him.