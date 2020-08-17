Juan Carlos: Spain’s former king confirmed to be in UAE

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has actually been living in the United Arab Emirates considering that 3 August, the Spanish royal palace has confirmed, putting an end to speculation over his location.
On 3 August the ex-king made the shock statement that he was leaving Spain amidst a corruption examination.
The 82-year-old taken a trip to the UAE on 3 August “and he remains there”, a representative stated, offering say goodbye to information.
The ex-king’s financial resources are under examination in a significant corruption probe.
He rejects any misbehavior and has actually stated he is offered if district attorneys require to interview him.