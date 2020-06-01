JR Smith beats up man he alleges vandalised his truck | NBA News

NBA veteran JR Smith mentioned he beat up a man who allegedly broken his truck throughout the protests in Los Angeles over the dying of George Floyd.

A video displaying Smith kicking and punching the man was launched by TMZ Sports and Smith addressed the incident by way of a special video.

“He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his (expletive) whooped,” Smith mentioned of the man.

Smith’s automobile was parked in a residential space.

The video reveals Smith kicking a man on the bottom a number of instances. When the man lastly will get up, Smith delivers a right-handed punch to the man’s face. The man proceeds to scurry away.

“One of these (expletive) white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my (expletive) window in my truck,” Smith mentioned throughout his clarification video.

Smith, 34, mentioned his show of violence was solely as a result of truck incident and wasn’t associated to racial rigidity that has been hovering since George Floyd’s dying in Minneapolis on Monday. Floyd, a black man, died after white officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes.

“I don’t have no problem with nobody and nobody has problems with me,” Smith mentioned. “I have a problem with the (expletive) system.”

Smith, who’s at present a free agent, ranks 13th in NBA historical past with 1,929 profession three-pointers. He averaged 12.5 factors per recreation in 15 seasons with the then-New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

