JPG to PDF: How to Convert Image to PDF for Free

If you convert JPG to PDF, you get two benefits — you can compress the PDF file, thus achieving an inferior file size than JPG and in this, the original quality of the file in PDF format will still be preserved, which is false with JPG. Besides, it’s advisable to convert image files to PDFs because many scanned pages are often saved in JPG format, which can be not aimed at reading. Stick to this guide once we tell you techniques that allow you to convert JPG to PDF.

JPG to PDF: How to convert

Convert JPG to PDF using a website

The first method allows you to convert JPG files in to PDFs on line. The best benefit is that it works the same on all major platforms including Windows 10, macOS, Android and iOS. Follow these steps.

Go to hipdf.com and choose Image to PDF. On the following screen, select JPG to PDF. Next, select Choose File and then choose the file you want to convert. Wait for the file to upload. Once uploaded, hit Convert. After the conversion is done, hit Download.

Convert JPG to PDF on your desktop offline

If you would like to convert JPG files to PDFs on your computers specifically, this technique will let you do this on your Mac or Windows without having the requirement to use a third-party app. Follow these steps.

If you’re using a Mac computer, open the JPG file in Preview. Next, click on File > from the drop-down menu, select Export as PDF. Now, edit the name and remove the jpg extension > hit save. If you use Windows 10, open the JPG file and provide the Print command i.e. Ctrl + P. In the Printer Settings, select Microsoft Print to PDF. Check the photo size and fit you want for the PDF > click Print. On the following page, enter the file name > select the location where you’ll like to save yourself the file > hit save.

Convert JPG to PDF on your own iPhone

Download Photos PDF: Scanner Converter from the App Store. Open the app and tap the camera roll. Now, select the image that you’d like to convert > tap Select. After the image is processed, hit Create PDF. On the next page, enter the name of the PDF file. Set the orientation and margins if you want. Once set, hit Create PDF. After the PDF document is established, select it > tap Share > select Save to Files. Your converted file will now be saved in the Files app on your own iOS device.

Convert JPG to PDF on your Android

Download Image to Image to PDF Converter by DLM Infosoft from Google Play. Once the app is installed, open it > from the key screen, tap the + icon in the bottom > select the JPG file you want to convert. After making your selection, tap the PDF icon on the top-right > enter the PDF details > tap OK. Your new PDF file will undoubtedly be saved on the phone. While this app does have annoying ads, it can its job perfectly fine.

By following these simple methods, you will be able to easily convert any JPG file to PDF documents in no time.

