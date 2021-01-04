The stocks of ACGL have found its price target increased to $36 by stock analysts working at JPMorgan Chase & Co, in a research report that was sent out to investors. Currently, the brokerage has given the company a rating of neutral, and the target price set by them is indicative of a positive annual growth rate of about 1.95%.

The Quarterly Earnings of ACGL

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of ACGL. ValuEngine has already increased the shares of the company from a rating of ‘sell’, to a rating of hold, in a research report that was published on the 17th of November. Wells Fargo & Company has also increased the price target of the company from $37 to $42, while giving them a rating of overweight, in yet another note that was published on the 19th of November.

Credit Suisse Group has increased the price target of ACGL from $36 to $39, with a neutral rating stuck to it. TheStreet has gone out of its way to award the company a rating of b, in a report that was published on the 23rd of October.

Six of the investment analysts working on the stocks of the firm have already given it a rating of hold, while seven of them gave the company a rating of buy. Currently, the average rating of the company is Buy, with a price target fixed at $40.

The stocks of ACGL opened at $0.76 last Monday, where they touched $35.31. The moving average of the company over 50-days is $34.21, with the moving average of the firm over 200-days is $31.45. The market cap of the company is $14.34 billion, with a PE ratio set at 12.66, and a PEG rate fixed at 2.72.