JoyRetro 2.4ghz Wireless Controller for Playstation Classic Mini [Turbo Edition] Turbo Buttons, Controllers for Playstation Classic Mini [Compact & Ergonomic] (Playstation Classic.)



Price: $24.95 - $13.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 21:08:02 UTC – Details)





GET MORE OUT OF EACH SESSION WITH THE JOYRETRO CONTROLLER – are you looking for the perfect wireless controller for the recently released PlayStation classic mini? This JoyRetro hands free controller is a powerful accessory for you to enjoy hours of fun gaming. more exciting and realistic, motion sensing controls, and other unique features for an overall immersive experience.

ENJOY LONGER SESSIONS WITH A COMPACT AND ERGONOMIC CONTROLLER – do you consider yourself a hardcore PlayStation Classic Mini gamer? Controller comfort is important so you can play your best games without suffering fatigue. This JoyRetro classic mini controller is compact enough to perfectly fit the palms, and all the buttons and controls make your hands very comfortable for those long periods of gameplay.

PLAY UNRESTRICTED WITH A PREMIUM WIRELESS CONTROLLER – do you want to ditch the cable so you can play your favorite PlayStation classic mini from any location in the room? This PS Classic Mini controller comes with wireless transmission technology that supports a range of up to 10 meters with remote control. You can finally play your games from any spot. What’s more, a high-capacity battery ensures that your controller stays charged for those lengthy gaming sessions

UNLEASH SOME RAPID FIRE WITH TURBO BUTTON – are you looking to make more out of those hard action games? Unleash some rapid fire with the Turbo button to score more territory with each game. This controller comes with an intuitive design that makes it great for playing highly involving Classic Mini games. With buttons are well placed for easier reach – and an overall compact feel – you get precision gaming control

YOU GET A SUPERIOR WIRELESS CONTROLLER, OR YOUR MONEY BACK – you get the best PlayStation classic mini controller for a superb gaming experience. If for any reason you are not happy with this controller, simply let us know and we’ll make it right. JoyRetro is a gaming-dedicated brand that puts the satisfaction of its customers first. Order your high quality wireless PlayStation controller risk free today with our premium brand guarantee.