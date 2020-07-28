Joyisi Ebike Battery 48V 10AH / 36V 12.5AH Lithium ion Battery with Charger, USB Port, Electric Bike Battery for 1000W / 500W Bike Motor (Black)



Price: $269.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 02:15:28 UTC – Details)



Why Choose Our Company

Joyisi Co. Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in lithium battery production and sales. In production for 20 years, the company’s products are mainly exported to the United States, Europe, Australia and so on. Our products have passed UL, CE and other national safety certifications. They also have passed the SGS test and are widely used in electric bicycles. At the same time, there are professional maintenance points in these countries, and any product quality problems can be solved at the first time.

Why Some Big Voltage is Cheaper than Low Voltage

Due to adopting the different battery cells, therefore the price is also have a big difference. Our battery cells mainly have domestic battery cell, Samsung battery cell, LG battery cell and Panasonic battery cell, and we can product all the watt. If the customer needs one kind of battery which can’t find in our store, we also accept customization service for you, just contact our store will be OK.

Joyisi Ebike Li-ion Battery

Joyisi Electric Ebike Li-ion Battery adopt imported electric core and equipped with a BMS protective plate, aluminum housing, It is light weight , easy to transport and take it. modern design. Large capacity battery makes the bike lasting endurance. The battery holder also make the bike battery easy to use it, so that is very convenience

Product Details:

Nominal Voltage: 48V / 36V

Rated Capacity: 10Ah / 12.5Ah

Battery Cell: Domestic 2000 / Domestic 2000

Max Constant Discharge Current: 30A / 20A

Peak current: 80A

Charge voltage: 54.6v / 42v

Discharge cut off voltage : 39v / 30v

Charger: 54.6v 2A / 42v 2A

Battery Weight: 5.5kg

Battery Dimensions: 14.2×4.3×3.6in

Package included:

1x Bike Battery

1x Charger

2x Keys

1x Power cord

1x Battery manual

1x a pair of Anderson connector

🇺🇸【Performance】Black Hard Plastic Shell and LED Power Display，perfect product performance make enjoy long distance cycling. The USB port can charge your phone and other devices

🇺🇸【Perfect Design】Light weight design, easy to install and remove. Eco friendly and safe to use

🇺🇸【Quality】Directly shipped from our factory which has nearly 20 years Ebike battery production experience. Friendly reminder: lots of fake product motor watt will cause the product not suitable for your bike, so please choose a right battery for your bike

🇺🇸【One-Year Warranty】If the product has any problem, please contact our store, we have after service in America and professional engineer to solve it (We have the customization service, if you have the special request, please contact us)