Joycon Joystick Replacement, (4 Pack) Switch Analog Stick Parts for Nintendo Switch Joy Con, Controller Repair Kit Include 4 Thumb 3D Sticks,2 Metal Buckles,2 Screwdriver,Pry Tools,6 Thumbstick Grips

Product Description

Step 1: Open the Joy-Con

Step 2: Remove the battery and separator

Gently Mind the Cable

Step 3: Remove the broken Joystick

Step 4: Install the replacement joystick and align it in setting

Make sure all connection is tightly connected!

Package Includes:



4 x Joycon Joystick Replacement

2 x Alloy Slider Lock Buckles

1 x Magnetic “Y” Tri-wing Screwdriver

1 x Magnetic “+” Cross Screwdriver

4 x Replacement “Y” Screws; 2 x Replacement “+” Screws

1 x ESD Tweezer

1 x Cleaning Brush; 1 x Triangle Paddle

6 x Thumb Stick Caps

1 x Pry Tool; 1 x Suction Cup; 1 x Storage Box

✅【Complete Repair Kit】Package include — 4 x Joycon joystick replacement, 2 x lock buckles, 6 x replacement screws, 2 x magnetic screwdriver, 1 x ESD tweezer, 6 x Thumbstick grips, 1 x Triangle Paddle ,1 x Spudger , 1 x Cleaning Brush, 1 x Storage Box

✅【Alloy Slider Lock Buckles】Metal latch buckle is sturdy and durable. You can replace the damaged original plastic buckle to reduce the frequency of replacement and replacement costs. The metal buckle secures the metal rail to the controller and does not slip off when using the controller.

✅【Scientific Design】The magnetic screwdriver has a non-slip handle for easy grip. The drill bit is made of high-quality stainless steel with high strength and toughness, so you can easily repair the joycon joystick without damaging, weak magnetic adsorption screws to avoid screw loss.

✅【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED】This switch joystick replacement have been inspected by a reputable third party inspection company. Each product has been checked. Ships from the US! Don’t forget to buy this as a PERFECT GIFT for your family & friends. We want happy customers so your satisfaction is our priority. If you are not 100% satisfied, after receiving this NS Joycon joystick Replacement, for any reason, we offer a no hassle, no questions asked money back guarantee.