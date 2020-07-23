joybest Weighted Blanket 15 LBS 60X80 Queen King Size Soft Comfortable Breathable 100% Cotton Washable Weighted Blanket Glass Beads for (130-160 LB Person) Kids Adult Man Woman



Price: $35.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 05:58:52 UTC – Details)



HOW TO CHOOSE: Perfect weighted blanket that weighs about 10% of your body. 15 lbs weight is intended for people that weighting 130-170 lbs. 60X80 inch heavy blanket is perfect fit for 60X80 inch Queen size and 75X80 inch King size bed.7 layer design, breathable cotton material comfortable for all season.

NOTICE:

–It is not recommended for infants, children, and pregnant women;

–It is not recommended for people who cannot remove the blanket without help;

–It is not recommended for children under 5 years old.

–Blanket should not be placed over face or head;

–It is best to consult a doctor before use if you are not sure.

–This is weighted blanket WITHOUT COVER

Warm Tips:

1.The weighted blanket are smaller than same size regular blanket because it is designed to cover your body rather than your bed. Please don’t worry when you see twin weighted blankets smaller than expected.

2.You might feel it is too heavy or too light in the first few nights, it usually takes about 3-7 days to get used to the weighted blanket, please feel the magic weighted blanket in a few more days.

3.The weighted blanket is recommend machine-washable on a gentle setting and dry clean or hand-wash would be better.

4.If the weight difference between you with your companion over than 100 lbs we suggest you use weighting blanket separate.

5.If you are taller than 5 feet 5 inches we recommend 80”x87” king size weighted blanket, otherwise your feet might be stretch out.

SAFETY MATERIAL HEAVY BLANKET: Made up with soft comfortable breathable cotton and glass beads,nontoxic，no peculiar smell.

RECOMMENDED WEIGHT & SIZE – Please choose the best blanket weight according to your body weight. 15 lbs blanket is suitable for 130-170 lbs individual.

FREE LEAKING RISK: We use professional screwing, 4-5 inch design for each weighted blanket square, 3D seaming which fix the problem of leaking beads or the glass beads move massive around inside.

Comfortable weighted blanket: The 7-layer system comfortably wraps your body while sleeping, evenly distributed glass beads allow you to feel the same weight in every part of your body, makes you feel comfortable during the sleep.

QUALITY & SERVICE : Our QC team do strict item inspection before we send it out . Any issue with this weighted blanket just let us know, we would be always here and help.