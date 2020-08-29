Joy Reid Compares President Trump To Fidel Castro In Meltdown Over RNC Speech: ‘This Was A Crime’

MSNBC host Joy Reid had a complete meltdown over President Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, presuming regarding compare him to Cuban totalitarian Fidel Castro and to implicate him of breaking the Hatch Act.

The four-night RNC convention ended with President Trump providing an effective 70-minute approval speech of the Republican governmental election on theWhite House South Lawn Afterward, Reid coordinated with her fellow MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace to reveal simply how “triggered” they were by Trump’s speech.

Joy Reid’s Meltdown Over Trump’s Speech

“As I’m watching this, I’m thinking Fidel Castro, Julius Caesar, Mobutu Sese Seko,” Reid stated. “That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech. That was a monarch.”

“He made the White House into the Trump palace,” she included.

Not stopping there, Reid nonsensically implicated Trump of attempting to completely take control of America as a king, in spite of having no proof to support this assertion.

“If democracy in America ever falls and we become a complete autocracy with a decrepit leader and his corrupt family moving their trunks into the White House and never leaving,” Reid stated. “Tonight is what it will look like.”

“This is what it will appear like to have actually a.