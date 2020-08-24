Joy Pebble Compact Double Door Refrigerator and Freezer, 3.2 cu.ft Freestanding mini Fridge Suitable for Office, Dorm or Apartment with Adjustable Removable Glass Shelves (green)



Price: $209.99

(as of Aug 24,2020 16:12:27 UTC – Details)





Enjoy the convenience of having chilled food or drinks wherever you need them with this Refrigerator. This is an ideal size to keep in a game room, dorm room or any other smaller living space.

It’s the ideal unit for floors and countertops, making it the perfect fridge for spaces such as dormitory rooms and wet bars

Our refrigerators are produced by a professional manufacturer of special precision refrigeration equipments and commercial central air conditioners which was established in 1972. Which means over 40 years professional experience manufacture refrigerator and freezer.

Do not hesitate to buy yourself a perfect mini fridge and make your life “cooler“.

Specifications:

*Capacity: 3.2 cu ft

*Unit dimension: 19.3*17.5*31.5 inches

*Fridge capacity: 2.24 cu. ft Freezer capacity: 0.93 cu ft

*Temperature range: 32°F to 50°F/ Freezer compartment 3′ to -1’F.

*Included: Tray x 1 ; ice cube tray x1; Ice shovel x 1 Removable glass shelf x 2; Crisper Drawer x 1

This Double door electric fridge with W19” x H33.5” x D20” measurement and 3.2 cu. ft capacity perfectly sized to keep your favorite beverage cool while taking up minimal space in your college dorm, RV, apartment, garage or office

By turning the thermostat knob, our refrigerator can be adjusted to refrigerator compartment 32′ to 50′ F / Freezer compartment 3′ to -1’F.

Our freestanding mini fridge comes complete with removable glass shelves that can be adjusted if you want to tuck something a little taller in the fridge. Compressor Cooling for ultimate performance even in hot weather, Adjustable Level Feet

Energy efficient and long lasting LED light illuminates the interior. ,Separate Fruit and Vegetable Drawer.

1 year warranty and 30 days return policy