Joy for families as new ‘support bubbles’ are allowed after three long lockdown months 

It was the moment she had wanted for three long lockdown months. And as this devoted gran wrapped her arms around her three grandchildren yesterday, she savoured every 2nd.

The emotional scene was replicated throughout the country as families began to get back with the creation of ‘support bubbles’.

The new rule is just a slight relaxing on social distancing, meaning adults living alone can develop a network with an added household.

Susan enjoyed a joyful reunion with her grandchildren Emily, ten, (left) Daisy, seven, (right) and four-year-old Benjamin (centre) in Ashtead, Surrey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the measure a ‘targeted intervention’ to simply help those vulnerable to being ‘lonely or struggling’.

In Susan’s case, it meant a joyful reunion on a bright day with grandchildren Emily, ten, Daisy, seven, and four-year-old Benjamin in Ashtead, Surrey.

Meanwhile, Lucia Delves, from Bracknell in Berkshire, finally met up again with her mother, Amalia Cardarello.

She said: ‘It feels amazing to be able to finally cuddle her. We are like best friends so having to resort to video calls for a few months was so hard.’

Among those also reunited was Adam Smith, who had been separated from partner Natalie Haughton since the lockdown came into force on March 23.

The new rule is a slight relaxing on social distancing, meaning adults living alone can form a network with one other household

He said: ‘I don’t look for rules normally, but it has been a matter of life and death. I’ve had three people I understand die of Covid to ensure that brings it home.

‘I might have felt terrible if we’d broken lockdown and any such thing had happened.’

Natalie, an individual parent with two kids from Birmingham, added: ‘The past three months have been so difficult, worrying and challenging.’

The easing of restrictions means that adults who live alone or with kids under 18 can visit specified friends or family and stay overnight within their homes.

The new measures don’t apply to multiple-adult households or even to vulnerable individuals who are shielding.