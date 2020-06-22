Joy Behar warns Dems that Biden isn’t a ‘shoo-in’ despite polls: Trump voters are ‘in love’ with POTUS

On Monday, while discussing Trump’s underwhelming crowd size at Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Behar began by having some fun at the president’s expense.

“I’ve seen a bigger crowd at a Carrot Top performance in Soho,” the liberal TELEVISION personality joked. “Having said that, what I’m more concerned about is what I saw before the rally when people from the networks were interviewing Trump supporters. And let me tell you something… don’t take it for granted that Biden is a shoo-in even though the numbers are in his favor right now.”

WASHINGTON POST DEFENDS CRITICIZED REPORT ON WOMAN’S OFFENSIVE OUTFIT AT STAFFER’S 2018 PARTY

She explained, “These people are in love the way you’re in love with somebody when you first meet them and you’re just running towards each other in slow motion. They are in love with him. He is like the boyfriend, however, who will dump you in six weeks for a younger version and a prettier version whereas Biden is like the husband who will take out the garbage and do the dishes. “

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar concluded by telling her co-hosts, “So I worry about people who are in that state of euphoria over a candidate because they will make it their business to get to the polls.”