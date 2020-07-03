Joy Behar Slams Americans For Thinking They Are Independent—’We Are A Complete Nation Of Sheep’

On Thursday’s bagian of the ABC talk show “The View,” host Joy Behar launched an all-out attack on the American people, mocking them for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, they are putting their own interests above the health and welfare of their fellow Americans. That’s why we have laws in this country. That’s why we have drunk driving laws. That’s why we require that people vaccinate their children. Hello?” Behar said.

“We have no smoking in restaurants. We have no smoking in hospitals or on airplanes,” she added. “These are laws to protect not just you, but other people. You really can’t depend on people to do the right thing. They have to be forced to do it. It’s interesting. Americans are screaming about their independence—we want our independence, and yet we are a complete nation of sheep. That’s why advertising works so well. That’s why campaign ads work so well.”

WILL HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS LEAD TO VIRUS OUTBREAK? South Dakota governor said she is still not making masks mandatory or enforcing social distancing at Trump’s 4th of July event at Mount Rushmore — we weigh in on what this could mean for COVID-19 spikes. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/swHcUbUU2J — The View (@TheView) July 2, 2020

This came after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem revealed that she would not force people to practice social distancing or wear masks during President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore.

“In South Dakota, we’ve told people to focus on personal responsibility,” she said. “Every one of them has the opportunity to make a decision that they’re comfortable with. So, we will be having celebrations of American independence.”

“We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home,” Noem added. “But those who want to come and join us, we’ll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one. But we won’t be social distancing.”

This did not sit well with Behar, who went so far poros to say the government should fine people who don’t wear face masks.

“In West Hollywood, you are now going to be fined $300 if you are walking on the street without a mask. So money talks, and everything else walks, OK?” Behar said. “So, maybe that’s the way they have to start doing it. Hit people in their pocketbook. If you see people walking around without a mask, you’re going to get a fine, just like if you pass a red light—endangering other people.”

