Joy Behar Reveals She Drives Around With Her Husband Looking For People Who Aren’t Wearing Masks

On Tuesday’s bout of “The View,” the radically liberal cohost Joy Behar bragged that she often enjoys driving around with her husband searching for people who are maybe not wearing masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t have much faith that this is going to end anytime soon… Barring a vaccine, all we have is social distancing and masks — neither of which is happening in this country right now…this is going to go on and on and on, and I’ll tell you the truth, it’s making me crazy,” Behar said. “All I do is I get in my car maybe with Steve and we go around town looking for people who are not wearing masks.”

COVID-19 CASES RISING AS RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: As cases are rising in many states and Pres. Trump said he wasn’t joking about his testing comment at his Tulsa rally Saturday, we question if states are taking coronavirus spikes seriously. https://t.co/h7g3Zqfo4Q pic.twitter.com/cPutNbusPk — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

This comes as fears are growing that social distancing instructions have been relaxed too soon. It should be noted that while every state has different requirements when it comes to masks, the federal government have not mandated that they have to be worn at all times, making Behar’s new hobby with her husband all the more ridiculous.

The women of “The View” also talked today about President Donald Trump’s call for COVID-19 testing to be slowed to avoid the misconception that there has been a spike in infection rates in the United States. Behar unsurprisingly took her commentary with this to the extreme, saying that halting testing could be “criminal negligence” on Trump’s part. “He’s always wanted to slow down the testing because the testing—when it’s in big numbers, when it’s accurate — it makes him look bad,” she said. “I believe that’s called criminal negligence, when you say I’m not going to do the testing. Just like he goes out without a mask, and encourage other people to do that.” It’s sickening that ABC continues to give this 77-year-old nutcase a platform to spew her nonsense every day.

This piece was published by PopZette Staff on June 24, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

