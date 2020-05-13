Joy Behar: President Trump Is A ‘Disgusting Racist’

Speaking on “The View” on Tuesday, Joy Behar claimed that President Donald Trump is a “disgusting racist,” as well as Trump advocates require to ask themselves if they are as well.

“Why Are You Saying That To Me Specifically?”

The females on the ABC talk program were talking about a conflict Trump had with Weijia Jiang, the CBS News White House reporter, at an interview.

“You’ve said many times that the US is doing far better than other country when it comes to testing. Why does that matter?” Jiang asked PresidentTrump “Why is it a global competition to you when everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”

“Well they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world, and maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” the President reacted. “Don’t ask me, ask China that question okay, when you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

“Sir why are you saying that to me specifically?” Jiang asked, insinuating that the President targeted her keeping that action as a result of her Asian heritage. The President stabbed back, saying that he would certainly claim it to “anyone who would ask a nasty question like that.”

Behar: “He’s A Disgusting Racist”

After the clip was revealed on ABC’s The View, Behar proclaimed that President Trump was a racist. “

“He’s a disgusting racist,” Behar claimed. “We knew it when he attacked Mexicans. We knew it when he defended Charlottesville people. And we know it when he goes after China and he goes after a Chinese-American girl. He is a racist.”

Behar after that asserted that President Trump “throws red meat to his base on a regular basis, and anybody who still supports this guy needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are racist also. That’s all I have to say about him. I’ve had enough of him.”

TRUMP’S ANNOYED FIGHT WITH PRESS REPORTERS: At an interview Monday,Pres Trump pressed his sight that there suffices screening for states to resume, although some guvs differ– the co-hosts review his exchange with journalism. https://t.co/d5xMlNCrxD pic.twitter.com/2cqQwdbiWC — The View (@TheView) May 12, 2020

Clearly Behar can not understand what President Trump was stating. It appeared rather apparent why Trump would certainly strike China, offered it was the CCP that screwed all of us over by falling short to consist of the coronavirus, as well as have actually additionally criticized the UNITED STATES for beginning it! But what can you get out of a surging liberal like Behar?!