Joy Behar Outrageously Claims That President Trump ‘Only Cares About Being Re-Elected, Not How Many People Will Die’

Joy Behar introduced yet an additional shocking strike on President Donald Trump on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” this moment asserting that he does not care the number of American lives are shed to COVID-19

The ladies of “The View” were speaking about youngsters going back to institution when Behar had her most recent anti-Trump crisis.

“Let’s see, do I listen to an immunologist and scientist, or do I listen to someone who suggests I inject myself with Lysol? Listen, I wonder if he’s sending Baron to school, by the way? I mean, that would be an interesting thing to ask,” she stated,according to Breitbart News “You know, we all know he’s a liar, and he only cares about being re-elected, not how many people will die. So we do not listen to anything he says, subject number one.”

Not quiting there, Behar proceeded her tirade by ending up being much more unbalanced:

“Now, 164 kids have gotten sick in 15 states, as you pointed out, in New York I think three from a corona-related disease. It is particularly sinful to send black children back to school without adequate testing or without a vaccine because we now know that the black community is being impacted by this disease more than Caucasians, and there must be a very important reason. I mean, there are some ideas floating around, but at the moment, we don’t know what it is, so the jury is still out on that. So it’s dangerous for black children. So let me just point out that the White House now has 50% incorrect testing, so the tests are not working. There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be discussed before he’s ready to send my grandson back to school.”

Behar as well as her fellow liberals popular media have actually been happily criticizing coronavirus fatalities on Trump over the previous couple of weeks although that the pandemic come from China as well as has actually influenced practically every nation onEarth The leftist media plainly believes that they can utilize this infection to damage Trump’s possibilities of reelection, yet we assume they remain in for a disrespectful awakening come November, since the standard American sees throughout their rubbish.

This item was composed by PopZette Staff on May 14,2020 It initially showed up in LifeZette as well as is made use of by consent.

