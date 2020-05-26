Joy Behar Launches Unhinged Attack On Trump Supporters

Joy Behar came unglued once more on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” this moment concentrating her disgust on President Donald Trump’s countless supporters. She dishonored Trump citizens’ knowledge when she declared they do not recognize that they are “pawns” in his “political game” to obtain reelected by making putting on masks in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic a political declaration rather than a health and wellness instruction.

“There’s certain rules that you have to follow, you know, you can’t drive if you’re drunk,” Behar stated throughout a section regarding masks. “You have to wear a seatbelt. You’re not allowed to smoke in public, things like that, that you sign away your freedom in a way to be restricted in your car. And if you don’t abide by this, you go to jail, or you’re fined. The rules being distorted by Trump and his enablers in the Congress, in particular, the leaders in Congress who are enabling him, he’s playing a political game with people’s lives. And these people do not realize that they are pawns in his game. He only wants to be reelected. He doesn’t really care if you live or die.”

“I mean, witness the fact that he went golfing on Memorial Day when the names are being printed in The New York Times about how many people have died,” she included, according toBreitbart News “He couldn’t care less. He wants to turn people against each other so that he gets reelected. Let’s take the example of the church. Does anybody really believe that he’s so religious and cares so much about people going to church? No, he doesn’t. He only wants to turn you against each other, religion against other religion. ”

Not quiting there, Behar increased down when it involved religious beliefs.

“One of the priests I know is saying you can really basically worship the Lord from anywhere,” she stated. “I believe in Islam. It is a fact that you could pray in your living room, in your bathroom, in your kitchen, anywhere you want. If you are in touch with God, you can pray wherever you are. No, he has to say go and open the churches. Why does he fiddle with people’s lives, is what I want to know?”

“School children are now forced to wear bulletproof backpacks,” Behar ended. “Why is it that their freedoms are being impinged upon, but yours are not because you don’t want to wear a mask? Why are you more important than those children?”

Behar enjoys absolutely nothing greater than introducing unhinged strikes on President Trump as well as his supporters every day. It’s actually that she is successfully implicating Trump supporters of being brainless pawns when that is precisely what she is herself for the liberal media. Behar does not appreciate fact, factor, or reasoning: she will certainly claim definitely anything to make Trump as well as those that sustain him look poor, as well as it does not obtain far more “pawn-like” than that.

This item was composed by PoliZette Staff on May 26,2020 It initially showed up in LifeZette as well as is utilized by authorization.

