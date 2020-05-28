Joy Behar Claims President Trump is Partly Responsible For George Floyd’s Death

Joy Behar, co-host of ‘The View,’ blamed President Donald Trump for the loss of life of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis cops earlier this week.

Floyd’s loss of life has sparked nationwide outrage after a video surfaced displaying three officers holding him down, with one other kneeling on his neck whereas he repeatedly yelled, “I can’t breathe.”

Behar, whereas claiming she didn’t wish to convey the President in a controversial and tragic story that doesn’t contain him in any method, did simply that.

Trump’s Fault

The solely folks answerable for Floyd’s loss of life are the cops who restrained him regardless of no indicators of resisting arrest.

Behar doesn’t fairly agree.

“You know, it doesn’t help – I mean, I hate to bring Trump into this, but it doesn’t help that the president of the United States says things like, don’t be so nice,” she advised viewers. “Remember when he said that?”

“I don’t like that there is this feeling that it is open season on these people. It’s very frustrating,” Behar continued. “I don’t know what else to say about it at this point. There are no words anymore. It’s got to be stopped.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg may be heard agreeing, merely including, “yeah.”

Out of Context

President Trump’s feedback telling regulation enforcement to not be too nice with criminals are being taken wildly out of context.

Trump made that assertion in reference to dealing with violent MS-13 gang members in a speech in Long Island, New York, in 2017.

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just seen them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’” he stated.

“When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head you know, the way you put their hand over [their head],” Trump continued. “Like, ‘Don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head.’ I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’”

Floyd was neither resisting arrest in response to movies nor had he simply killed any person.

….I’ve requested for this investigation to be expedited and vastly recognize the entire work executed by native regulation enforcement. My coronary heart goes out to George’s household and associates. Justice shall be served! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Trump Demands an Investigation

Contrary to Behar’s false assertion that Trump has declared “open season” in opposition to African-Americans, the President has already referred to as for an investigation into Floyd’s loss of life.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” he tweeted.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement,” Trump continued. “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

That hardly sounds just like the phrases of a racist who helps rogue regulation enforcement officers violently attacking folks.