Journalists under attack in Yemen, says UN rights chief – Middle East Monitor

The UN’s human rights chief stated on Thursday she is horrified by the variety of human rights offenses versus journalists throughout Yemen– consisting of killings, disappearances, and death sentences, reports Anadolu Agency

Since the start of April, the UN Human Rights Office stated, it had actually recorded one assassination, one kidnapping, 3 approximate arrests and detentions, the sentencing of 4 journalists to death in offense of global human rights law and jailing of 6 others, 3 physical attacks and hazards of physical violence.

“It is with great sadness we have seen the situation in Yemen slide from bad to worse, to the point now where it is considered the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” stated the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

“Those accountable for reporting on the atrocities devoted throughout the armed dispute and the accompanying discomfort and suffering withstood by civilians are themselves being targeted.

She stated that journalists are under attack from all quarters.

“They are killed, beaten, and disappear; they are harassed and threatened, and they are jailed and sentenced to death for merely trying to shine a light on the brutality of this crisis.”

