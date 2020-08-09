‘Journalists under attack from all quarters’ – Middle East Monitor

Journalists in Yemen have actually been dealing with severe treatment consisting of killings, disappearances and death sentences, United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet exposed on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness we have seen the situation in Yemen slide from bad to worse, to the point now where it is considered the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” Bachelet revealed in apress release “Those responsible for reporting on the atrocities committed during the armed conflict and the accompanying pain and suffering endured by civilians are themselves being targeted.”

“Journalists are under attack from all quarters. They are killed, beaten and disappeared; they are harassed and threatened; and they are jailed and sentenced to death for merely trying to shine a light on the brutality of this crisis,” discussed Bachelet.

The UN Human Rights Office revealed that on 11 April the Specialised Criminal Court in Sana’ a sentenced 4 reporters to death and 6 others to prison.

READ: Rights groups for help for flood-stricken Yemen

It verified that the reporters were charged with: “Publishing and composing news, declarations, incorrect and harmful reports and propaganda with the intent to compromise the defence of the homeland, compromise the spirits of the Yemeni individuals, mess up public …