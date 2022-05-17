Violations in the work area will allow state bodies to terminate the accreditation of journalists.

The discussion of the draft law “On Making Amendments to the Law on Mass Media” authored by NA deputies Arthur Hovhannisyan and Lilit Minasyan took place at the May 17 sitting of the RA NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport.

According to Arthur Hovhannisyan, there are many cases when journalists of specific media outlets violate the rules in state bodies, in particular, in the working zone of the National Assembly. The rules of ethics and journalism are regularly violated, disrupting the normal work of the parliament. In order to solve the problem and fill the gap, additions were proposed, which were discussed with the ombudsman’s office and the Ministry of Justice partners.

Under the proposed amendment, the accreditation of a journalist could be terminated at the request of the media outlet who submitted the accreditation to him or her or by the state body that accredited him or her. Moreover, accreditation by a state body accredited by a journalist on its own initiative can be terminated only if the media outlet has been warned about the termination of accreditation and the journalist has violated the rules of procedure again within a year. The media outlet will have the opportunity to change the journalist, practically not depriving him of the opportunity to be represented in a state body.

At the suggestion of the Ministry of Justice, another addition was made, according to which the violation of the accreditation procedure and the rules of procedure of the given bodies is a ground for terminating the accreditation of a journalist:

It was suggested to discuss the project on a 24-hour basis.

Co-rapporteur MP Hasmik Hakobyan noted that if the journalists work within the framework of the rule of law and the internal regulations of the state institution, the proposed change will not impose any additional burden on them.

The revised draft received a positive conclusion.